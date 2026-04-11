Freeda F. Bennett, 79, of Willshire, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2026, at her residence.

Freeda was born in Dizney, Kentucky, on Jan. 19, 1947, to John and Ludi (Wynn) Vaughn. She married William “Bill” E. Bennett on May 4, 1979, in Bluffton. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2006.

Survivors include a daughter, Grace Timmons of Montpelier; a son, Dallas (Regina) Humphrey of Bluffton; two stepsons, John (Patti) Bennett and Brian Bennett; a stepdaughter, Teresa (Jeremy) Beck; along with six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Freeda was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Humphrey; four brothers, Otis Vaughn, Bill Vaughn, Truman Vaughn and Howard Vaughn Sr.; two sisters, Ola Mae Mercer-Hill and Grace Napier; two stepsons, Timmy Bennett and Jamie Bennett; and two great-grandchildren.

There are no public services planned at this time. Private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.