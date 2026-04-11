Dorothy I. Stinson, 84, of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, April 9, 2026, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Dorothy was born in Albany, Kentucky, on July 20, 1941, to John and Georgie (Vitatoe) Polson. She married Dorrance N. Stinson in Bluffton on Aug. 16, 1969; he survives.

A 1960 graduate of Clinton County High School in Kentucky, Dorothy retired after almost 40 years of service at Old First National Bank in Bluffton, which later became PNC Bank. After retiring, she went back to work at Markle State Bank for another seven years.

Dorothy was a member of Six Mile Church in Bluffton and the Wells County Republicans, where she served as chairperson for over 15 years. She was an avid bowler for many years and was an IU and Cincinnati Reds fan, and also loved following NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. Although those things were important to Dororthy, she will especially be remembered for being an unapologetic and passionate Bluffton Tigers fan.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by a son, Roy “Skip” (Tina) Stinson of Roanoke; and two granddaughters, Leah and Kendra Stinson.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Glemma Fowler; and a brother, Albert Polson.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 2 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be Friday, April 17, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Tony Garton will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County Republicans.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.