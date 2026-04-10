

David M. Lahr, beloved husband, father, and grandfather; 74, of rural Warren, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on April 6, 1951, in Huntington, to Cyril R. Lahr and Laura Stetzel Lahr, both of whom preceded him in death.

On June 4, 2003, David married Kathy Stinson Lahr in Huntington County, and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Nathan Briles (Veronica) of Warren and Kristi Carey of Huntington; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Susan Eng of Hartland, Wisconsin; along with three nieces and one nephew.

Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Glancy Funeral Homes, H. Brown & Son Chapel in Warren. A funeral service to celebrate David’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.