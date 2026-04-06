Celynn Carol Miller, 64, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 6, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, to Thomas Miller and Elaine (Brockmann) Miller.

Celynn graduated from Meadowdale High School in Dayton with the class of 1979 and attended Sinclair Community College. Celynn worked as an EMT at Versailles EMS. She also worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant at Comprehensive Heath Network, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and Gades Nursing Home for over 35 years. She would always go above and beyond for her patients, often bringing them special requests or treats. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Willowdell, Ohio.

Survivors include her son, Hayden (Crystal) Miller of Greenville, Ohio; along with three grandchildren, Felix Miller, Leon Miller and Ruby Miller. Celynn is also survived by a brother, Dr. David W. (Lisa) Miller of Quincy, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private family graveside service will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Jonathan Schriber officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Frends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.