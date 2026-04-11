Alan W. Curtis, 72, of Bluffton, passed away on April 8, 2026, at IU Ball Hospital in Muncie.

He was born on Thursday, Jan. 14, 1954, in Hartford City. He married Pamela (Bennett) Curtis in 1974 at Hartford City Nazarene Church; she survives.

He will be forever missed by his wife, Pamela (Bennett), Curtis of Bluffton; children, Tamara Mazelin of Peru, Charles (Jennifer) Curtis of Decatur, Merlie Curtis of Bluffton; brother, Delbert Curtis; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert A. and Irene (Doty) Curtis; brothers, Steven Curtis, Bruce Curtis, Ronald Curtis, Kenny Curtis, Joe Curtis and infant baby Curtis.

Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2026, at Bluffton Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave. in Bluffton.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastors Tim Miller and Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will take place in the Gardens of Memory in Muncie at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.