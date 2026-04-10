

Aaron David Ringo, 76 of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at his residence.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1950, in Marion to John Wesley and Agness Louise (Furness) Ringo. After graduating from Marion High School, Aaron honorably served his country in the US Army from 1972 to 1980.

Aaron worked at Wayne Metals as a spot welder for more than 30 years. He also worked as a forklift operator for the supply warehouse at Heyerly’s Bakery in Ossian. He was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. In his retirement, Aaron enjoyed walking with his neighbor’s dog, Toby, a couple of times a day.

Aaron is survived by his daughter, Tanya Jo Brunswick of Delphos, Ohio. He was a loving PaPaw to two grandchildren: Kaitlynn (Maxwell) Stout of Harrod, Ohio and Brennan Ringo of Rockford, Ohio, along with two great-grandchildren, Kaliope Stout and Maxwell Stout Jr.

Aaron is also survived by his siblings, Bob (Lilia) Ringo, Roger Wamsley and Shirley Willis; a stepbrother, Robert Wamsley; and a sister-in-law, Ryleah Ringo. Aaron is also survived by his best friend and neighbor, Brad, and his walking buddy, Toby.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Johnny (Joyce) Ringo, Gene (Jane) Ringo, Ernie Ringo and Paul Eric Price, and a stepsister, Zenith Wamsley.

There will be no services at this time. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.