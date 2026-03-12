



William “Bill” C. Longenberger, 95, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Adams County on May 8, 1930, to Ernest and Pearl (Frauhiger) Longenberger. He married Betty Isch in Bluffton on July 23, 1950; she survives

A 1948 graduate of Kirkland High School, Bill went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 until 1953. He retired from Colonial Bakery as a route salesman, after 26 years of service. After his retirement from Colonial, Bill worked for another 20 years in maintenance for Old First National Bank and Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Bill was a long-time member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He was an unapologetic I.U. fan, and while his children were young, he loved coaching youth baseball. Later in life he enjoyed golfing and especially enjoyed attending sporting events and other activities to support his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill will be remembered for his positive attitude and his outgoing personality. He was truly a people-person, who deeply cared for others and was always content in life.

Bill is survived by his wife of 75 years, Betty, along with a daughter, Sandy (Dave) Spade of Fishers; three sons, Gene (Joni) Longenberger of Craigville, Mark Longenberger of Bluffton, and Scott (Cris) Longenberger of Ossian; along with 11 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sherri Longenberger; three sisters, Lucille Bucher, Helen Redding and Betty Bertsch; and three brothers, Harry, Roger, and Richard Longenberger.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 2 until 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. John Reinhard and Kole Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Army honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community or the Wounded Warrior Project.

