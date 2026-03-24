Wendell Gene Jackson, 89, of Warren, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on March 19, 2026, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

He was born May 8, 1936, to Donald and Edna Louise (Barnes) Jackson, who preceded him in death.

Wendell was united in marriage on Sept. 7, 1958 to Marcia (Spahr); who survives.

He is also survived by his children, Susan (Tim) Stiker of Illinois, Kevin (Jennifer) Jackson of Poneto, Alisa Drayer of Warren, Dee Mohler of Ossian and Neil (Lora) Jackson of Forest; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Wendell is preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Lee and Guy Dean.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember Wendell at Solid Rock Church of Warren on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Solid Rock Church on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 11 a.m. with viewing held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.