

Virginia Ruth Foreman, 95, of Ossian, Indiana, peacefully passed away Saturday evening, March 7, 2026, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 21, 1930, in Berne, to the late John and Effie Jane (Teeter) Morningstar. Ruth married Claude Edward Foreman on April 8, 1950, at the Decatur Church of God in Decatur.

Ruth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Decatur. A lifetime member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton, and a member of the GE retired Women’s Club.

She graduated as the Valedictorian in 1948 from Jefferson High School. She retired from General Electric following 39 ½ years of service.

Ruth enjoyed following NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. Ruth was a very faithful wife and supported Claude throughout their nearly 76 years of marriage.

She is survived by her husband, Claude E. Foreman of Ossian, Indiana.

Ruth was preceded in death by eight siblings, Ted Morningstar, Mildred Schindler, Chester Morningstar, Augusta Butcher, Dortha Morningstar, Virgil Morningstar, Gerald Morningstar and Nyla Wilkinson-Wiehe.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Steve Haggerty officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Preferred memorials can be given to the First Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur.