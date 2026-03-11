

Timothy Edward Pedro, 63, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. While his loss is deeply felt, his family finds comfort in knowing he is now at peace.

Tim was born May 28, 1962, in Elwood, to Larry and Nancy (Hocker) Pedro. He graduated from Frankton High School with the class of 1980. He went on to St. Francis University in Fort Wayne to receive his Bachelor of Science in Education.

On Oct. 16, 1982, Tim and Angela Katherine “Kathy” Smith were married at St. Mary’s Church in Anderson. They were blessed with six children and 43 years of marriage. Together they built a family rooted in love, laughter, and faith.

Tim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He cared deeply about always helping those around him. He enjoyed coaching sports, especially basketball. He could often be found working in the yard, starting a new home project or planning a family gathering.

Tim’s grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life, he treasured cheering them on, sharing everyday moments, and simply being “Papa” whenever he could. His warmth, humor and genuine kindness made him a beloved presence in the lives of many.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kathy; six children, Amanda (Tyler) Bunn, Megan (Eron) Hitt, Rebecca (Jacob) Yager, Joseph (Courtney Witte) Pedro, Jonathan Pedro and Hannah Pedro. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, James, Miles, Claire and Lily Yager, Tyler Bunn, Jr., Lenore and Ellis Bunn, Gordon and Timothy Hitt, and grandbaby #10 due this summer. He will also be remembered by his brother, Joe (Cindy) Pedro; his sister, Lora (Greg) Cooper; and six nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton with Father David Violi celebrating mass. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to Mass at the church.

Memorials may be made to Solace Hospice or Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.