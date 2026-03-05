

Together on earth for 70 years, Together eternally.

Roberta and James Duncan passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Roberta was born on May 4, 1937, in Jay County, the daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle (Smith) Pearson. James was born on March 30, 1933, the son of the late Charles and Edna (Hartman) Duncan.

They enjoyed traveling, especially their many trips to Hawaii. Most of all they enjoyed spending time with their family.

Roberta and James are survived by their children, Susan Meier, David Duncan, Karen (Bill) Decker and Lynda (Michael) LaRue; grandchildren, Corey Duncan, Lea Meyer, Tai Duncan, Caleb Decker, Trent Leaming, Rachel Hidalgo, Krista Sherrill, Samantha Duncan and John Marcus Meier; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Roberta is also survived by her sister, Joan (Clinton) Teeters, and was preceded in death by her siblings, Janice Vore, Jackie, John, Bill and Jimmy Pearson.

James was preceded in death by his siblings, Clara Belle Steffen, Pauline Booker, Mary Ann Kumfer, Alice Osborn, Bill, Bob and Dick Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior.

They will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.