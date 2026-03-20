Robert L. Holloway, 75, of Markle passed away on March 18, 2026.

Robert was born on Aug. 5, 1950, to the late Gareld Leon Holloway and Mary Ellen (Gaskill) Holloway. He married Carolyn Miller on Sept. 9, 1978; she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Kelly (Brian) Williams of Warsaw, Lee Ann Pease of Bluffton, and Denise (Selina) Holloway of Noblesville; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Simon L. (Carolyn Sue) Holloway of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara Ellen Holloway; and his son-in-law, Chris Pease.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. A Masonic service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Additional visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, one hour prior to the service.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Sparks Cemetery, rural Wells County, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.