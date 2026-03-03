

Richard B. Holsinger, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Richard was born in Wells County on June 7, 1933, to Benjamin L. and Linnie (Welch) Holsinger. He married Janet K. Miller at Park United Brethren Church in Bluffton on May 18, 1957. She preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2015.

After graduating from Bluffton High School in 1952, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy, where he honorably served his country during the Korean War, until 1956. After traveling the world in the Navy, he took his first job working at Old First National Bank in Bluffton and later worked for May Stone and Sand in Fort Wayne, retiring after 30 years of service.

Richard was a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge #145 F.&A.M. and was a former member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton. He was a gun enthusiast, enjoyed hunting and shooting at the range, and was a past member of the NRA. In his free time, he was a Ham Radio operator and was also an avid reader. A man of many skills, he became a master handyman. He could fix anything and devoted a lifetime to helping family.

Survivors include four sons, Brenton (Lisa) Holsinger of Fort Wayne, Matthew (Lisa) Holsinger of Adak, Alaska, Michael (Karen) Holsinger of Kirklin and Jerry Holsinger of Murray; a daughter, Gina Holsinger of Ypsilanti, Michigan; along with 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kay Marie Holsinger; a great-grandson, Caine Barrera; two brothers, Broox and Howard Holsinger; and two sisters, Ellen Osborn and Iris Hunt.

Private family services will be held at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Navy honor guard.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Hospice.

