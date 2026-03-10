Matthew J. Hammons, 71, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, March 7, 2026, at his residence.

Matt was born on Dec. 29, 1954, in Fort Wayne to Harold and Betty (Spitler) Hammons. After serving in the United States Marine Corps., Matt worked in the construction trades his entire career. He was a talented mechanic, and loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle! He also enjoyed fishing and listen to his music, oftentimes as loud as he could.

He is survived by his life partner of over eight years, Elaine A. Liechty of Bluffton, along with his yorkie-poo, Mimi, who has been part of Matt’s life for the last eight years. He is also survived by children, Tara (Roger) Steffen of Berne, Tawnya Lehman of Liberty Center, Todd (Leah) Lehman of Berne and Angie (Toby) Schaden of Bluffton, along with 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Matt is also survived by his siblings, Judy (Dave) Coe of Arizonia, Larry Hammons of Fort Wayne, and Dane Hammons and Tim Hammons, both of Columbia City.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

As Matt requested, there will be no public service at this time. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.