Margaret Grace Oswalt, 97, of Montpelier passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Margaret was born July 21, 1928, in Blackford County to Alfred Lee and Ruth Celeste (Michael) Gerard. She was a 1946 graduate of Montpelier High School and was a lifelong resident of Wells and Blackford Counties.

On June 1, 1946, Margaret married Edward Lavere Oswalt in Montpelier. They shared many wonderful years together until his passing on July 16, 2001.

Margaret attended Liberty Center United Methodist Church and Living Water United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of the Jolly Workers Home Economics Club for over 50 years. Margaret enjoyed cooking, playing cards, especially Tic, and was an avid gardener. She loved her family dearly and treasured the many moments she shared with her children, her grandchildren and great and great-great-grandchildren. She was always there to babysit whenever they needed her.

She is survived by her sons, James Edward (Judy) Oswalt of Poneto, Thomas Lee (Denise) Oswalt of Bluffton, David Allen (Barbara) Oswalt of Bluffton, Terry Gene (Kim) Oswalt of Wabash, Daniel Kay Oswalt of Montpelier, and Jeffery Wayne (Karen) Oswalt of Ridgeville; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lavere Oswalt; her parents, Alfred Lee and Ruth Celeste Gerard; brothers, Charles Gerard and Eugene Gerard; and sister, Esther Mae Fritts.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2025, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital, 30 South Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, Indiana.