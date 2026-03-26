

Linda L. Russ, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Linda was born on May 28, 1941, in Bluffton to Irvin and Betty (Holmes) Nicholson, Jr. She attended Bluffton High School. She worked for Waterfield Mortgage for 17 years, retiring in 2004.

On Oct. 21, 1982, Linda and Jay L. Russ were married in Terre Haute. The couple has lived in Fort Wayne for the last 43 years.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jay Russ of Fort Wayne, her children, M. Renee (Dale) Cox of Albion, Indiana, Fred (Darla) Ballenger of Indianapolis, John “Billy” (Lora) Ballenger of Van Buren, along with 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She is also survived by a sister, Marcia Gregg of Fort Wayne and a brother, Daniel Nicholson of Ossian.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister Deborah Massey.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Pastor K. Paul Maurer officiating. Entombment will follow at the Northridge Community Mausoleum, located on the grounds of Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.