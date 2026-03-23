Julie M. Bradley, 63, of Bluffton, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

She was born on June 16, 1962, in Bluffton. She married David Ross Bradley on Dec. 12, 1981, in Bluffton, and he survives.

Survivors include her husband, David Ross Bradley of Bluffton; nine children, Joshua D. (Shanna) Bradley of Fort Wayne, Deborah A. (Sheldon) Ortiz of Milford, Ohio, Josiah R. (Heather) Bradley of Ossian, Destiny R. (Keith) Knowles of Fort Wayne, Joseph A. Bradley of Bluffton, James A. (Hannah) Bradley of Andrews, Jordan L. Bradley of Bluffton, Jesse L. (Courtney) Bradley of Fort Wayne, and Jabez N. Bradley of Bluffton; 13 Grandchildren, Casen Bradley, Gaige Bradley, Emree Bradley, Holden Bradley, Selah Bradley, Ayslee Bradley, James Ortiz, Alaythia Ortiz, Dean Bradley, Keely Knowles, Clayton Knowles, Carter Knowles and Kassidy Knowles; one sister, Judy Adams of Ossian; two brothers, James (Gail) Lambert of Bluffton and Jeff Lambert of Montpelier; two brothers-in-law, Tom Bradley of Berne and Mike (Joyce) Bradley of Berne; and one sister-in-law, Susan Coralee (Tom) Pritchard of Berne.

She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Lambert; her mother, Florence (Gill) Lambert; and one sister-in-law, Jody Bradley.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Indiana, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Roanoke Baptist Church, 11015 Lafayette Center Road, Roanoke, Indiana.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Roanoke Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Tarr officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.