Juanita J. Ivins, 90, of Bluffton passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Juanita was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Hollywood, West Virginia, to Robert and Ethel (Nicholas) Wood. She graduated from Liberty Center High School with the class of 1955. It was during high school that she met Kaye Ivins, and they were married July 9, 1955, at Liberty Center Baptist Church by Rev. Raymond King. They were blessed to share 70 years of marriage before Kaye’s passing Aug. 18, 2025.

Juanita worked and retired as a teaching aide in the Reading Lab at Columbian Elementary School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, cooking and especially the family trips to the Michigan Dunes. She was a member of the Bluffton Church of the Nazarene for many years, and enjoyed helping her husband, Kaye, release butterflies.

Survivors include her children, Pam (Angel) Bermudez, Liane (Sam) Hirschy and Cory (Shelly) Ivins, all of Bluffton; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kaye; a sister, Judy Haver; and brothers, Robert H. “Woodie” Wood Jr. and Willie Lee Wood.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m Friday, March 13, 2026, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Tim Miller and Pastor Scott Keiser officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene, Wells County Food Bank or Friends of the Quabache State Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.