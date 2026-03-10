Joseph “Joe” R. Brabham Jr., 42, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Joe was born in Hollywood, Florida, on March 14, 1983. He is survived by his mother, Vinnie (Trivigno) (husband Wayne) Owensby of Live Oak, Florida, and his father, Joseph (wife Virginia) Brabham Sr. of Lake Worth, Florida.

Joe married Diana Huffman at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren of rural Decatur on Oct. 23, 2010; she survives.

Joe graduated from Hollywood Hills High School in Florida in 2001. He recently had been serving as the assistant manager for Rent-A-Center in Fort Wayne, where he had worked in various roles for the past several years. Joe was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, where he played guitar in the praise band.

In addition to being involved in the praise band at church, Joe was passionate about studying the Bible and leading adult Bible study groups. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and kayaking. Joe was an animal lover with a special devotion to his pets, and he also had a passion for cooking, even aspiring to become a chef.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe is survived by a son, Reese Neiswender of Bluffton; a brother, Robert (Loraine) Boyce of Davie, Florida; and two stepsisters, Emma Torres of West Palm Beach, Florida and Megan Muir (Austin Groeger) of Toronto, Canada.

Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2026, followed immediately by a memorial service at 5 p.m., at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton. Mike Jefferson will officiate. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne.

