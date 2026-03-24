Johanna (Knox) Hoffacker, 88, of Fort Wayne passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2026, at Lutheran Villages – Inverness.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1937, the third daughter of the late John Newton and Grace Elizabeth (Fry) Knox, and was a lifelong resident of Allen County. Johanna met the love of her life, Von Hoffacker, at ITT Federal Labs, and they were married on Aug. 27, 1960. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2016.

Johanna was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne and was actively involved in the Hoagland Area Advancement Association for over 60 years. She cherished her friendships, including her Red Hat “Purple Peppers” group, and enjoyed many luncheons, shopping trips and bus outings. She also treasured time spent with her “cousins,” former co-workers, and her more recent friendships at Brenton Glens.

She attended Jackson Township Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Monroeville High School. Johanna worked faithfully from graduation until her retirement, with only brief leaves, holding positions at ITT Federal Labs, Phelps Dodge, Magnet Wire, Service Merchandise, and retiring in 1999 from the Marketing Department of Thunderbird Products, maker of Formula Powerboats in Decatur.

Johanna lived her life with joy and laughter, and with a deep love for her family, friends and pets. Those closest to her knew her feisty spirit and her sense of style. She and Von shared a love of travel, cruises and winters spent in Florida and Texas, and she especially loved dancing with her life partner.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Michelle Hoffacker of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Madison Hoffacker, Mason Barnes, Alex Hoffacker and Pierson Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Von Hoffacker; her son, Shenan Hoffacker; her daughter, Kerrie Barnes; two sisters, Mary McBride and Thelma Borcherding; and three grandchildren, Jaxon Barnes, Branson Barnes and Kerslyn Barnes.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2026, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Indiana, with Life Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating. Burial will follow at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children, Neonatal.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Jacobs Chapel of Monroeville, Indiana.