Jerry Allen Springer, 64, of Ossian, passed away at his home on March 26, 2026. Born July 18, 1961, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Junior and Delight (Fisher) Springer.

Jerry is survived by his sisters, Vickie Springer and Pattie (Steve) Bardonner; nephew, Matthew (Tiffanie) Bardonner; niece, Kristin (Stephen) Howey; and grandniece, Sophia Howey.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Simon and Elsie Springer, Orlo and Iola Fisher; and his parents.

Jerry is the owner of Lighted Gardens, purchased in 1998. He is known for his beautifully decorated cakes, made for any occasion, and his delicious smoky wellington. Jerry has been delighting the tastebuds for over 40 years. He received his Certificate of Culinary Arts from Ivy Tech in 1982. He worked at Goeglein’s Catering for eight years before establishing Catered Affairs in 1995.

Family and friends may gather for a Celebration of Life to share memories on Monday, April 6, 2026, from 5-8 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E 750N Ossian, Indiana. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Rev. Samuel Wirgau officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or Wells County 4-H Backpack Program and can be directed to the funeral home.

Jerry’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.