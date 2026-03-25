Jeffrey Michael Kohrman, born March 22, 1956, passed away March 23, 2026, in Decatur, surrounded by love.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Imogene (Fike) Kohrman; his father, Charles P. Kohrman; his brother, Charles P. Kohrman II; and brother-in-law Gene Bickhart.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; and his six children, Seth (Crystal), Ian (Jacob), Alden, Austin, Alyssa (Josiah) and Haven (Ty); along with 23 beloved grandchildren who brought him immense joy. He is also survived by three siblings, Colleen Brubaker (Tom), Sandy Bickhart and Shawn Kohrman (Deanna); his sister-in-law, Naomi Kohrman; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members who loved him dearly.

Jeff grew up on “the farm” in Pennsylvania, though he was always quick to point out that his family were really “city slickers” who moved to the country when he was young. From his farm life were born the many stories that he loved to tell his kids and grandkids.

At 19, Jeff served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands. He learned Dutch, and he came home with a faith that would anchor the rest of his life. The Church was central to who Jeff was from that point on. He served in many volunteer roles across multiple congregations, often in leadership, and especially loved working with missionaries and with people just learning about the gospel. He had a real gift for making people feel welcome and wanted.

That instinct to show up for others carried into everything Jeff did. He volunteered as a CASA advocate for children in difficult circumstances. He worked for years in sales across several industries, where people genuinely felt connected to him. He was the kind of man who talked to everyone, strangers included.

Family meant everything to him. He raised six children and never let them forget how much they mattered. When one child called and others happened to be nearby, he’d pass the phone over and say “So-and-so is here with me, say hi”, much to everyone’s chagrin. He seemed to always be looking for one more moment of connection.

Some of Jeff’s happiest years were his last 10, spent with Carol, his “beautiful bride.” He loved the quiet rhythms of their life together: mowing the grass, making fires, walking around the pond in the evenings, Carol’s cooking and having family over whenever he could.

Jeff gave his time freely and genuinely loved the people around him. His family will carry that with them, and his warmth will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Greg Steele will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Wells County or to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian fund in Jeff’s memory.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.