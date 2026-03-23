F. Gayle Lanternier, 85, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Gayle was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Decatur, to Glenn Vernon and Ruhamah (Smith) Custer. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1959, and furthered her education at Mennonite School of Nursing, graduating in 1962. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Surgical Nursing for 44 years at Caylor-Nickel Clinic Hospital, retiring in 2006. Gayle was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, Tri Kappa and assisted with Mom’s Morning Out for many years. She assisted with Wells County Alternative School for over eight years.

On Oct. 27, 1963, Gayle and Raymond Lanternier were married at Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Church in Decatur by Rev. Fuhrman Miller and Rev. Rex Custer. They shared 61 years of marriage together before his passing on Jan. 11, 2025.

She is survived by her daughter, Janell S. (Philip) Davis of Eugene, Oregan.

Gayle is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Lanternier; and her son, John J. Lanternier on Oct. 14, 2010 and a brother, Thane D. Custer.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.