Douglas Eugene Miller, a dedicated craftsman, veteran, father, and brother, unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on March 11, 2026, at his home in Berne,, at the age of 58. This sudden loss deeply saddens the family and close friends who knew Doug.

A 1986 Bluffton High School graduate, he proudly served his country in the Indiana National Guard. His disciplined work ethic led him to a successful career in tool and die and engineering, where he found true passion. Anyone who knew or worked with Doug knew his mathematical skills were advanced, as well as his ability to master engineering naturally.

He spent many years contributing his talents to Alliance Winding, Crown Engineering and A.T. Ferrell Co. His skills eventually took him to the Navy shipyards in South Carolina, where he resigned and worked for many years. He also traveled across the globe to Egypt on a work contract, where he lived and worked in his specialty of tool and die for three years — an adventure that spoke to his capability and character.

While his professional life was marked by precision, his personal life was defined by his passions and his sense of humor. He was a lifelong weightlifter, a master at frying the best battered fish, and one who found great peace in the company of his animals — especially his horse, Fancy, and his loyal cat, Sheebah. Doug enjoyed the simple things life offered: spending time with family and friends, caring for his pets, and being close to those he loved.

To those who knew him, he was known as a jokester who loved making people laugh and was always the first to offer a helping hand. His kindness left a lasting mark on his friends and his family.

He is survived by his three sons, Victor (Svitlana) Miller, Kevin (Marissa) Miller and Douglas J. (Elizabeth) Miller, all of Bluffton; six grandchildren; two siblings; a brother, Curtis Miller of Illinois, and a sister Kimberly (Ronny) Reynolds of Bluffton; three step-siblings, Glenda Wamsley of Bluffton, Bruce (Suzanne) Harnish of Indianapolis, Jill Neal of Columbus, Indiana; and a mother, Deborah J. (Lynn) Smith of Winnebago, Minnesota.

He is preceded in death by his father, Terry R. Miller; his sister, Brenda Miller Phillips; his stepsister, Lisa Harnish Moser; and his stepmother, Janice Miller.

A celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the family, through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thoamrich.com