Douglas E. Miller, 59

Douglas E. Miller, 59, of Berne, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at his residence in Berne.Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.