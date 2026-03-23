Don D. Haines, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, March 21, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.

Don was born Feb. 13, 1934, in Bryant, to Roy and Mary (Hopkins) Haines.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pauline (Isch) Haines; his children, Daniel (Robin) Haines of Geneva, David (Rene) Haines of Portland and Deanna (David) Rinehart of Markle; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren, with two more expected this year.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Una (Liechty) Haines who died in childbirth in 1961. He was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dwight Haines, Dorothy Haines, Dora Dean Williams, Dixie Dale Bailey, Delbert Haines and Delilah Haines; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was a 1952 graduate of Poling High School and served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. Throughout his life he was a hardworking man. He farmed, raised hogs and owned and operated Haines Barber & Beauty alongside his wife, Pauline. He retired in 1998 from the Bryant post office as a rural letter carrier after 26 years of service and spent many years repairing and selling Rainbow cleaning systems.

He gave his life to Christ on Dec. 7, 1952, and faithfully served the Lord as a deacon at Sardinia Congregational Christian Church in Bryant. After moving to Bluffton in 1996, he became a member of Hope Missionary Church and later joined A City on A Hill Church in Uniondale. Don and Pauline once again operated a barber and beauty shop in Bluffton and enjoyed serving the people of their community; you could always count on Don for a strong handshake, a joke, or a good laugh.

Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2026, from 3 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held Saturday, March 28, at 3:30 p.m., at Sonlight Wesleyan Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Steve Howell and Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. A private burial will take place at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Pennville at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Children World Wide or Alive & Well.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.