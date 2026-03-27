

Diana G. Hiday, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Diana was born in Huntington on Sept. 24, 1952, to Robert Sr. and Barbara (Zezula) Sprinkle. She married Jerry D. Hiday in Huntington on Aug. 24, 1975; he survives.

A 1972 graduate of Huntington North, Diana went on to work at Magnetek in Huntington for 25 years and then at Peytons Northern in Bluffton for 20 years, where she retired in 2018.

Diana was a collector of many things, including anything to do with the tv series “I Love Lucy”, crystal and glassware, and Longaberger baskets. She loved searching for treasures while antique shopping with her husband. She was a “foodie” and enjoyed all types of food, especially chocolates. She loved her flowers, especially her roses. She will always be remembered for being a kind person who knew how to make others laugh and smile.

In addition to her husband, Jerry, Diana is survived by two daughters, Dawn Hiday and April Hiday, both of Huntington; a son, Brian Hiday of Carmel; her mother, Barbara Sprinkle of Huntington; three brothers, John (Linda) Sprinkle, Tom (Brenda) Sprinkle, Steve (Jackie) Sprinkle; three sisters, Mary Sprinkle, Sue Degenkolb, and Jean North; along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Diana was preceded in death her father Robert Sprinkle Sr. and a brother Robert Sprinkle Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 4 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.goodwinharnish.com