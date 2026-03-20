Dale Eugene Smith, 87, of Warren, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Heritage Pointe, with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Huntington County, to Ovid and Letha (Logan) Smith, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary (Hayes) Smith; and his brother, Dean L. Smith.

On July 13, 1957, he married the love of his life, Helen Norma Miller, at the Dillman United Brethren Church in Wells County.

He is survived by his children, Joh (Candy) Smith of Warren, Rhonda (Rick) Brubaker of Warren, Jeana (Douglas) McElhaney of Huntington, Jon (Kristy) Smith of Warren, Ron (Carrie) Smith of Carmel, and Jayne (Chris) Ripani of Brentwood, Tennessee.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather to remember Dale from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2026, at Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe, 801 N. Huntington Avenue, Warren, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with Gerald Moreland officiating. Burial will follow at Red Men Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.