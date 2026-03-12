

Christine J. Melick, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026, and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation, American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

