Christine J. Melick, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Christine was born on July 19, 1935, in Nottingham Township, Wells County, to Christian H. and Helen B. (French) Egly. Christian died six weeks before Christine was born. She graduated from Petroleum High School in 1953. While in high school, Christine worked for Scott Grocery in Petroleum. Christine retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years, the last 23 of which she served as the Postmaster in Keystone. She moved to Bluffton in March 2006.

She loved watching sports, especially IU basketball and making her famous caramels and cheeseballs, which she enjoyed sharing with others. Traveling and taking family vacations were something that Christine looked forward to, but her children and grandchildren were truly her pride and joy.

On April 19, 1953, Christine and William “Bill” S. Melick were married in Redkey by Rev. Earl Vore. They shared 44 years of marriage before his passing on April 29, 1997.

Survivors include her children, Diann L. (Bucky Horn) Bowers of Noblesville, Mark J. (Mary Vincent) Melick of Grays Lake, Illinois, and Kristy (Jim) Walker of Bluffton, along with 10 grandchildren, Robert (Aimee) Horn, Mary (Mike) Fiedler, Ellen (Joe) Hynes, Christian (Emily) Bowers, Alex (Katherine) Bowers, Derek Noble, Alyssa Noble, Karston Boone, Logan (Abi) Walker and Reese Walker, and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two stillborn sons, Douglas and Mickey Melick, a grandson, Tyler Noble and brothers, Bob, Donald and Max Egly.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026, and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation, American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.