Charles “Chuck” “Beaverfoot” E. Iser, 78, of Markle and formerly of Anderson, passed away early Saturday morning March 14, 2026, at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Chuck was a 1965 graduate of West Rock Creek High School. He later served his country in the U.S. Marines Corp, serving in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 where he received the Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW Post 2689 of Huntington and the American Legion Post 160 of Roanoke. Chuck worked for 33 years at General Motors/Delco in Anderson. He later farmed for many years throughout Indiana.

Chuck was an avid hunter and trapper, hunting and trapping all over the U.S. and Canada. He was a certified Hunting & Trapping Trainer for the DNR for many years. Chuck enjoyed teaching young people his craft. He was also a member of the National Trappers Association. Chuck did 1840 Rendezvous reenactments over the years. He also did several Drum Pow-Wows at the Pioneer Festival in Huntington. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman, spending as much of his time as possible out in nature.

He was born on March 19, 1947, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Charles A. and Martha M. (Swartz) Iser.

Survivors include his daughter, Angie S. Iser of Warsaw; a granddaughter, Jessi Iser of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Tristan Iser of Benton Harbor, Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Ryland and Marley; a sister, Lula Iser of Warsaw; and his life partner, Ruth Iser of Elwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

A Memorial service will also take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made out to either the PTSD Foundation of America or the American Ex-Prisoners of War, sent in care to Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Chuck’s online guest registry log onto our website at www.myersfuneralhomes.com and scroll down to obituaries.

Charles “Chuck” “Beaverfoot” E. Iser, 78, of Markle and formerly of Anderson, passed away early Saturday morning March 14, 2026, at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Chuck was a 1965 graduate of West Rock Creek High School. He later served his country in the U.S. Marines Corp, serving in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 where he received the Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW Post 2689 of Huntington and the American Legion Post 160 of Roanoke. Chuck worked for 33 years at General Motors/Delco in Anderson. He later farmed for many years throughout Indiana.

Chuck was an avid hunter and trapper, hunting and trapping all over the U.S. and Canada. He was a certified Hunting & Trapping Trainer for the DNR for many years. Chuck enjoyed teaching young people his craft. He was also a member of the National Trappers Association. Chuck did 1840 Rendezvous reenactments over the years. He also did several Drum Pow-Wows at the Pioneer Festival in Huntington. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman, spending as much of his time as possible out in nature.

He was born on March 19, 1947, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Charles A. and Martha M. (Swartz) Iser.

Survivors include his daughter, Angie S. Iser of Warsaw; a granddaughter, Jessi Iser of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Tristan Iser of Benton Harbor, Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Ryland and Marley; a sister, Lula Iser of Warsaw; and his life partner, Ruth Iser of Elwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

A Memorial service will also take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made out to either the PTSD Foundation of America or the American Ex-Prisoners of War, sent in care to Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Chuck’s online guest registry log onto our website at www.myersfuneralhomes.com and scroll down to obituaries.