Cathy L. Jambora, 75, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at her residence.

She was born on March 26, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan to Fred Bounds and Charlotte E. (Baxter) Bounds.

Cathy graduated from Bluffton High School in 1968 and obtained her degree as an L.P.N. from Putman in Springfield. She worked for more than 20 years as an LPN at Mercy Hospital.

After moving to Bluffton in 2007, she was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she was active helping others with grief counseling. She always gave those she was helping a set of angel wings, and now Cathy has received her own Angel Wings!

Cathy was passionate about supporting and volunteered many hours of her time with Helping Hands in Bluffton. In her free time, she loved to play the guitar, sing, read her bible and spend time with her high school friends and her family.

On Oct. 31, 1970, Cathy and Edward P. Jambora were married in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. They shared 53 years together, before he preceded her in death on April 21, 2024.

Survivors include a son, Andrew and his wife Amy along with their children Cameron, Evan, Gavin, Aiden and Emmalyn, all of Adams, Tennessee; and a daughter, Julie (Jambora) Bernier and her husband Mike along with their children Logan and Sean, all of Ware, Massachusetts.

Cathy is also survived by a brother, Brad (Tisha) Bounds of Frankfort, Illinois; and a sister, Connie Dawson of Pennville; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service for Cathy will be held later this spring. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Cathy’s memory to Helping Hands and can be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.