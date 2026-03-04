

Billy Joe Weatherholt Jr., 74, of Poneto, passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Markle Health & Rehab.

He was born on Thursday, April 5, 1951, in Blackford County. Billy Joe was a 1970 graduate of Southern Wells High School. He attended the Apostolic Church in Vera Cruz, and formerly attended the Chester Center Christian Church. He had worked at Montpelier Glove in Montpelier, G.C. Murphy, Bluffton, and retired from Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton. Billy Joe enjoyed showing his 1975 Monte Carlo at car shows, going to the Bluffton Street Fair, going to family functions, spending time on the family farm, collecting antiques and enjoyed building his A-framed house.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Judy K. (Jerry) Baller of Bluffton, Sandra L. (Jeff) Williams of Gilbert, Arizona, and Pamela Killingbeck of Poneto; brother, Tracy (Debbie) Weatherholt of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Weatherholt, and mother, Opal “Nondes” (Zehner) Weatherholt; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Mable Weatherholt; and maternal grandparents, Lester and Jennie Zehner.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

