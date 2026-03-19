Barbara R. Ruble, 62, of Warren passed away on March 17, 2026, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Barbara was born on April 26, 1963, in Huntington to Robert Ruble and Margaret (Wheatley) Ruble. She was a 1983 graduate of Huntington North High School and a member of the Warren Church of Christ.

Barbara had been a resident of Heritage Pointe of Warren since 2001, where she was warmly cared for by the dedicated staff. During her time there, she found joy in simple pleasures, playing bingo, creating pieces in the ceramic department, and sharing laughter with those around her. Barb was known for her playful spirit and gentle humor, often teasing loved ones and ending visits with her signature reminders to “behave” or “be good.”

She had a special fondness for angels and spent many years collecting them, later developing a love for flamingos after receiving a memorable pair of giant flamingo slippers one Christmas. Barbara also had a taste for life’s little indulgences, she especially enjoyed tacos with extra onions and Dairy Queen peanut buster parfaits, the latter famously used as motivation during her high school years to encourage better test scores. Music brought her happiness as well, with favorites including the Oak Ridge Boys and Kenny Rogers, whose songs were a cherished part of her life.

She is survived by her sister, Susan (Gerald) Ralston, of Warren; her brother, Ned (Debra) Ruble, of Warren; nephew, Heath Ruble; and nieces, Jamie Davis and Alyssa (Bob) Malone; along with several great-nephews and nieces and three great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her niece Candace Timms.

She will be remembered fondly by her family, those who knew her, and especially the staff at Heritage Pointe.

Services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026 at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel, located at 801 N. Huntington Ave, Warren. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. with Chaplain Gerald Moreland and family friend Bill Bonham officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery where Barbara will be laid to rest next to her parents.

Memorial contributions to honor Barbara’s life can be made to Heritage Pointe Ceramics Department or Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.