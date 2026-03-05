

Amos E. Hilty, 78, of rural Bluffton, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at his home. He was born Thursday, June 19, 1947, in Berne. Amos married Margaret (Graber) Hilty on Thursday, Oct. 24, 1968, in Geneva.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret J. (Graber) Hilty, Bluffton; children, Jonas A. Hilty, Bluffton, Elizabeth A. (Chris) Neuenschwander, Pleasureville, Kentucky, Joe A. (Joann) Hilty, Hicksville, Ohio, Christy A. (Susan) Hilty, Goshen, Margaret A. (John) Schwartz, Monroe, Emma A. (Paul) Shetler, Bluffton and Ervin A. Hilty, Bluffton; 50 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and brother, Joni (Emma) Hilty, Lexington, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Elizabeth (Hostetter) Hilty; sons, Pete A. and William A. Hilty; siblings, William E. Hilty, Lydia Schwartz, Emma Wickey, Anna Schwartz, Frannie Schwartz, Mary Schwartz, Elma Schwartz, Emma Hilty, Joe Hilty, Levi Hilty, Dan Hilty, Menno Hilty and Toby Swartzentruber.

Visitation will be held at the Hilty Residence located at 4974 W. 300 S-1 Bluffton on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilty Residence Friday, March 6, 2026.

A Funeral service will be at Hilty Residence at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, with Bishop Christie A.C. Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow in the Schwartz Cemetery in Adams County.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

