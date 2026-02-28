Ruth P. Wyatt, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 26, 2026, at I.U. Health ­— University Hospital in Indianapolis.

Ruth was born Sept. 7, 1952, in Norton, Virginia, to Jerald John Nockerts & Juanite (Fritz) Arnold. She attended Liberty Center Schools and worked at Keebler’s in Bluffton for many years. She enjoyed bowling in local bowling leagues, camping and going on trips to local casinos! She attended the Liberty Center Baptist Church. Ruth was happiest in life just spending time with family!

Ruth married Gary L. Wyatt on Jan. 8, 1971, in Wells County. Gary preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2002. She enjoyed spending time with her companion, Carl F. Haler of Bluffton.

Survivors include her children, Hope Worster of Bluffton, Justin Adam (Angela) Haler of Poneto, Sarah Grace Haler of Liberty Center, Douglas Fredrick Haler of Marion, Clarissa Sue Haler and Scarlett Ann (Josh) Premo, both of Bluffton.

She was a loving grandma to 14 grandchildren, Cooper Worster, Cohen Worster, Logan Haler, Andrew Haler, Cameron Haler, Shanda Bookmiller, Marlie Weaver, Nessa Weaver, Gunner Haler, Aurora Anderson, Kairi Van Hyfte, Namine Van Hyfte, Lucas Alexander Haler, Bailey Surbaugh and Elizabeth Premo.

She is also survived by a brother, Tommy Arnold of Virginia and Melody Fritz of Liberty Center and Lucas Fritz.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary; a grandson, Aiden Nunley; brothers, Tim Arnold and Rickie Nockerts; and sister, Becky Burry.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Wells County Council on Aging for the Wells on Wheels Transportation Program.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with Ruth’s family at www.thomarich.com.