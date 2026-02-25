

Michael “Mikey” A. Randall Jr., 43, of Poneto, passed away Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Mikey was born in Bluffton on Sept. 25, 1982, to Michael A. Randall Sr. and Kathryn “Kathy” I. (Hyde) Randall. His father preceded him in death and his mother, Kathy, survives in Poneto.

In addition to his mother, Mikey is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Randall of Orlando, Florida; a grandmother, Letha Randall of Bluffton; a sister, Rhiannon Randall of Poneto; a brother, Alex Randall of Huntington; and a half-brother, Skylor Gearlds of Bluffton.

Aside from his father, Mikey was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Bailey; along with grandparents, Don E. Randall, Max E. Hyde and Julie Hyde-Shearer.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, from 2 until 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.