

Kathryn Joan (Sills) McGeath, 95, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. She was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Montpelier.

Joan will be sadly missed by her son, Christopher R. (April) Reynolds of Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph E. Sills; mother, Ethel Cleo Sills; first husband, Robert D. Reynolds; second husband, Thomas E. McGeath; brothers, Milan and Guy Sills; and sisters, Elizabeth L Callahan and Margaret E. Haisley.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, with Ryan Ingram officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com