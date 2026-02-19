

Joe W. Ogden of North Manchester, formerly of Bluffton and North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2026, at the age of 93.

Joe was born to Elwood H. and Gayle E. (Wertenberger) Ogden on Nov. 12, 1932, and was raised on the family farm near Roann, Wabash County, Indiana. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Manchester College (now Manchester University), and his Master of Science degree in Administration from Ball State University.

While at Manchester College, Joe was introduced to a beautiful brown-eyed girl named Vivian Williamson. They were married on Sept. 14, 1954, shortly after Joe finished Army basic training, then moved to Fort Dix so Joe could start serving his country. Joe was honorably discharged in 1956 and returned to Miami County with their first son, Mark. As the family grew, they later settled on the family farm near Laketon, Indiana.

Joe began his teaching career at Laketon High School, worked for Field Enterprises Educational Corporation, and returned to teaching at Wabash City Schools. In 1967, Joe began his principal career at Caston Elementary School, then moved to Bluffton first as principal at Poplar Grove then spent the remainder of his career as principal of Bluffton-Harrison Middle School, from where he retired in 1996.

Joe was a member of many professional and civic groups including the Indiana Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Indiana Association of School Principals, National Association of Elementary School Principals, Phi Delta Kappa, served on the Wells County Indiana County Council, Wells County Junior Achievement Board, Creative Arts Council of Wells County, Bluffton Revitalization Committee, Wells County Extension and 4-H Board.

Joe was board member, vice-president and president of the National Association of Elementary School Principals, past-president of the Indiana Council of Educational Administrators Association, past-president of the Indiana Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals, examiner for the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education, chairman of the Indiana Alliance for Arts in Education, and advising board member of the Logansport Area Joint Services Co-op. Joe was a presenter and speaker for many conferences including the Near East/South Asia Administrators Conference in Athens, Greece.

Joe’s awards and special recognitions include the 1986 Distinguished Principal award, U.S. Department of Education and National Association of Elementary School Principals, the 1985 Outstanding Principal of the Year, Indiana Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals, Sagamore of the Wabash, Certificate of Merit from the Indiana Department of Public Instruction, Certificate of Appreciation from the National Alliance of the Arts in Education and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Joe was not all about work as he and Vivian raised their three sons, Mark, Joel, and David. They supported their sons in their musical, school and athletic activities while spending many summer vacations traveling around the U.S. Joe performed in civic musical theater productions, sang at numerous weddings, performed with the Fort Myers Master Singers, and he and Vivian took their musical talents to many senior communities. Joe loved cars and spent thousands of miles on the seat of a bicycle riding for pleasure and exercise, completing several organized century bicycle rides.

Joe and Vivian traveled the world visiting every continent except Antarctica. They traveled by plane, bus, cruise ship, their own cabin cruiser, and travel trailer. After retirement, Joe and Vivian did something Joe adamantly stated they would never do, they became “snowbirds” traveling to Swan Lake Village, North Fort Myers, Florida, every winter where they spent many memorable years and made many friends as they basked in the warmth and sunshine. Every spring they would return to Bluffton, then to North Manchester.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lowell and Maurice; his son Mark; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Joe is survived by his wife of 71 years Vivian (Williamson) Ogden; sons Joel (Gail) Ogden, David (Karen) Ogden; daughter-in-law Dianne Ogden; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and friends.

Joe will be remembered for his love for family and friends; his dedication as an educator; his musical gifts; his stories; wit; sense of humor; generosity of time, talent, and treasure; and his quiet faith.

Joe’s family would like to thank Timbercrest Senior Living Community and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Manchester University, E. College Avenue, P.O. Box 365, North Manchester, IN, 46962.