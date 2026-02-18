

Eleanor R. Benes, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 14, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Eleanor was born on Aug. 7, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Mary (Zaller) Turk. She married Richard F. Benes on April 29, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2016.

Eleanor relocated from Cleveland to Bluffton, with her husband and son in 1969, where she soon became a volunteer at Caylor Nickel Clinic.

She was active in Bluffton bowling leagues for many years and worked at GE Credit Union in Decatur and Sears Catalog Store in Bluffton. She also volunteered in the Buddy Program at Bluffton Elementary School, helping second and third grade students for nine years and was the Student/Tutor Coordinator for Bluffton Literacy Council until it was dissolved.

Survivors include a son, Thomas (Linda) Benes of Sandy Springs, Georgia; a sister, Janet (Steve) Surovec of Cleveland, Ohio; a niece, Suzanne Surovec of Cleveland, Ohio; a nephew, Stephen (Sue) Surovec of North Carolina; along with five great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Turk.

No public services are planned at this time. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wells County Friends of the Shelter and can be mailed to Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714.

