Dr. Bartholomew Luke Hott, 44, Roanoke, and formerly of Rochester passed away at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at his residence.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1981, in Logansport, the son of John “Jack” and Prudence A. (Mummert) Hott. After graduating from Rochester High School, he attended Purdue University graduating with a bachelors degree in health sciences. He attended Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis, graduating with distinction, receiving the Dean’s Gold Medal for high national board score achievement, and elected by faculty to the national dental honor society Omicron Kappa Upsilon.

Dr. Hott started his dental career after graduation working for an underserved Amish Clinic, Topeka Dental Clinic in Topeka, before working for Dr. Moore in Angola. In 2013, he purchased a dental practice in Bluffton, and then operated the Hott Family Dentistry of Bluffton for the past 11 years. He was currently serving on the Wells County Board of Health.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, spending time at his cabin in Michigan and being in the woods, working on cars, playing video games, shopping, telling a good joke, listening to music and taking people for outings. He also enjoyed basketball, Cherry Coke, playing the game Trouble and his prized procession, Fox Body Mustang.

Survivors include his father, Jack (Barb) Hott, Plymouth; children, Joey Hott, Calvin Hott, Reese Hott, Chloe Hott, Oliver Hott, all of Yoder; brother, Mark (Bobbi Jo) Hott of Kewanna, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026, at Moon Cemetery in Kewanna.

Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home in Rochester.