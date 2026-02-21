Barbara R. “Barb” Girvin, 99 of Markle, passed away on Wednesday noon, Feb. 18, 2026 at her residence.

She was a 1944 graduate of East Union Center High School, Wells County, and later graduated from the Lutheran School of Nursing in 1947 as a registered nurse. She served in the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corps from 1944-47. She worked at Wells Community Hospital, mainly in the delivery department, for 28 years, retiring in 1988.

Barb was a lifetime member of the Markle Church of Christ. She was an honorary member of the PSI IOTA XI Alpha Nu Chapter of Markle, she was also a member of the Child Welfare Club of Huntington, Markle Historical Society and the PI Auxiliary Chapter of Huntington.

Barb’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved the flowers in her garden, reading the paper everyday, and she enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, and even in her later years she continued to solve those puzzles better than someone half her age. She was a wonderful and positive Christian lady and always had a great outlook on life.

Barb was born on Sep. 9, 1926 in Markle, a daughter of the late George C. and Cressie I. (Haflich) Caley.

She was united in marriage to Hubert T. Girvin on Dec. 19, 1947 at the Markle Church of Christ. Hubert preceded her in death on July 12, 2008.

Survivors include a daughter, Lisa (Brian) Street of Markle; two sons, Gary E. (Stacey Valant) Girvin of Savannah, Georgia, and Vince A. Girvin of Markle, six grandchildren, Grant Girvin, Kerry Girvin, Garrett Girvin, Leah (Derek) Long, Tiffany Street, Gage Girvin; four great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Larry Girvin, two brothers, William S. Caley and Donald C. Caley, and a sister, Jaunice McClintic.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, with funeral service to follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Interment will be in the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to either the Markle Fish & Game Club Park, Markle Cemetery Association or Riley Hospital for Children all sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

