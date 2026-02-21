Addie D. Fritz, 82, of Poneto, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 19, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice Home.

Addie was born June 22, 1943, in Lynch, Harlan County, Kentucky, to Taylor R. and Lela Mae (Stacy) Smith.

She attended Liberty Center School and worked at Kitco and Peyton’s in Bluffton. Addie worked for many years as a nurse’s aide for several local care facilities. She found pleasure in cooking for her family, working in the garden and canning fresh items to enjoy during the winter. She loved training and caring for her pet birds. She grew up attending Liberty Center Baptist Church and had also attended the Poneto Baptist Church.

On Nov. 21, 1959, Addie Daphine Smith and Jimmy Dee Fritz were married in Liberty Center. They were married 39 years prior to his passing in 1998.

Survivors include her children, Ruth Wyatt of Bluffton, Melody Fritz of Poneto, and Lucas “Luke” (Brenda) Fritz of Tennessee. She was a loving “Mamaw” to four grandchildren, Hope Worster, Tyson (Nicole) Fritz, April Newton, and Casey (Meredythe) Fritz; along with eight great-grandchildren, Cooper and Cohen Worster, Amelia, Asher, Kairi, Tobias, Cadence, and Orion Fritz.

Growing up, Addie was one of 11 children and is survived by her sisters, Deloris (Jim) Poling of Bluffton, Clodine Bonar of Ohio and Marcella Hager of Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandson, Lucas Newton; along with four brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will follow visitation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Lane Sander officiating.

Memorials may be made in Addie’s name to the Wells County 4-H Backpack Program and can be directed to the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the New Castle Cremation Columbarium located at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.