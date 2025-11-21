STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO:

90C01-2511-EU-000050

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

UNSUPERVISED )

ADMINISTRATION OF THE )

ESTATE OF STEVEN M. )

COULARDOT, DECEASED )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION

(For Publication in Newspaper )

Notice is hereby given that on November 17, 2025, Corey Coulardot and Stacey Coulardot were appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Steven M. Coulardot, deceased, who died on October 26, 2025.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Wells County, Indiana, this November 17, 2025.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Joshua White (36320-49)

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

888 S. Harrison St., Suite 600

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Josh.white@btlaw.com

Tele: (260) 423-9440

nb 11/21, 11/28

hspaxlp