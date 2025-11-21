STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
CAUSE NO:
90C01-2511-EU-000050
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
UNSUPERVISED )
ADMINISTRATION OF THE )
ESTATE OF STEVEN M. )
COULARDOT, DECEASED )
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION
(For Publication in Newspaper )
Notice is hereby given that on November 17, 2025, Corey Coulardot and Stacey Coulardot were appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Steven M. Coulardot, deceased, who died on October 26, 2025.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED at Wells County, Indiana, this November 17, 2025.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Joshua White (36320-49)
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
888 S. Harrison St., Suite 600
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Josh.white@btlaw.com
Tele: (260) 423-9440
