NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2603-EU-000014

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that BRENTON B. HOLSINGER was on the 17th day of March, 2026 appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF RICHARD B. HOLSINGER, deceased, who died on the 26th day of February, 2026.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED IN BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 17 DAY OF March, 2026.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT FOR WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

nb 3/21, 3/28