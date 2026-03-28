Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on April 07, 2026 at the Carnegie Annex Building, Meeting Room, 223 W. Washington Street in the city of Bluffton, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein.

To watch the hearing, visit https://www.in.gov/atc/public‑meetings/local‑board‑hearings

Appointed Board Members:

3 Tony Garton 01/10/2013

1 Adia Yergler 01/18/2025

2 Ronald C Blevins 04/01/2024

Members serve for one year and until a successor is appointed and qualified.

Board member one is appointed by the county commissioners.

Board member two is appointed by the largest city or town’s executive.

DL9031545 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL

Indiana Liquor Group LLC 1204 S Main St Bluffton IN

D/B/A Save On Liquor

NATHAN FELTMAN 12585 CHYERTON CIR Carmel, Secretary

RR9042126 Beer Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL

Dash 90 Wines LLC 6750 W 900 S‑90 Warren IN

D/B/A Dash 90 Wines

RR9043606 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant NEW

Yergy’s State Road BBQ, LLC 1415 South Main Street Bluffton IN

D/B/A Yergy’s State Road BBQ; Yergy’s BBQ

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