Alcohol & Tobacco Commission
LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on April 07, 2026 at the Carnegie Annex Building, Meeting Room, 223 W. Washington Street in the city of Bluffton, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein.
To watch the hearing, visit https://www.in.gov/atc/public‑meetings/local‑board‑hearings
Appointed Board Members:
3 Tony Garton 01/10/2013
1 Adia Yergler 01/18/2025
2 Ronald C Blevins 04/01/2024
Members serve for one year and until a successor is appointed and qualified.
Board member one is appointed by the county commissioners.
Board member two is appointed by the largest city or town’s executive.
DL9031545 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL
Indiana Liquor Group LLC 1204 S Main St Bluffton IN
D/B/A Save On Liquor
NATHAN FELTMAN 12585 CHYERTON CIR Carmel, Secretary
RR9042126 Beer Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL
Dash 90 Wines LLC 6750 W 900 S‑90 Warren IN
D/B/A Dash 90 Wines
RR9043606 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant NEW
Yergy’s State Road BBQ, LLC 1415 South Main Street Bluffton IN
D/B/A Yergy’s State Road BBQ; Yergy’s BBQ
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