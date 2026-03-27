Lancaster Township, Wells County Indiana

The Lancaster Township Board will be having a meeting on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Lancaster Township Office located at 915 N Main Street, Bluffton Indiana.

Agenda: Approval of Minutes

Fire Territory Update

Oakland Cemetery Update

Township Financial Report

Land Acquisition Update

Other business pertaining to the Township

David Rigney

Lancaster Township Trustee

915 N. Main Street

Bluffton, In 46714

260-824 9501 Office

260-760-0501 Cell

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