Lancaster Township, Wells County Indiana
The Lancaster Township Board will be having a meeting on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Lancaster Township Office located at 915 N Main Street, Bluffton Indiana.
Agenda: Approval of Minutes
Fire Territory Update
Oakland Cemetery Update
Township Financial Report
Land Acquisition Update
Other business pertaining to the Township
David Rigney
Lancaster Township Trustee
915 N. Main Street
Bluffton, In 46714
260-824 9501 Office
260-760-0501 Cell
nb 3/27
Lancaster Township, Wells County Indiana