Robert “Bob” Michael Miller, 56, of Ossian passed away Oct. 9, 2025, in Delphi, Indiana.

He was born Nov. 3, 1968, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Robert’s early life was marked by a commitment to service, as he began his career in Pennsylvania as a junior firefighter at the age of 14, eventually becoming a volunteer firefighter. His career path led him to Ossian, and later to Lafayette, where he served as a paramedic.

Bob, as he was affectionately known, was the acting secretary of the Indiana Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA). His dedication to his profession was recognized with the Golden Siren award, celebrating his loyal service.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine “Lori” Sue Miller, of Ossian; mother, Vonna Ray Miller of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, son, Jensen Miller of Ossian, daughter, Taylor (Nate) Osborn of Fort Wayne, brother, Mark (Doreen) Miller of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and his nephew, Malachi Miller of Las Vegas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Stanley Miller, and his brother, Anthony Miller. Robert Michael Miller will be remembered for his selfless dedication to helping others and the joy and pride he found in his family.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 16, 2025, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd. in Fort Wayne, with visitation Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to IEMSA Educational Scholarship fund in care of Lori Miller. To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, please visit www.mccombandsons.com