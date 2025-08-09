Nancy L. Confer, 94, of Ossian, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 8, 2025, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation in Ossian.

Nancy was born in Wells County, Indiana, on June 22, 1931, to Gail and Waunita (Smith) Patten. She married Daniel W. Confer in Ossian on Jan. 13, 1951. He preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2009.

Nancy graduated from Ossian High School in 1949. She was a member of the Ossian Conservation Club Auxiliary and a member of the Ossian Psi Iota Xi Sorority.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Dan and Nancy enjoyed wintering in St. Petersburg, Florida for over 40 years. They enjoyed riding bicycles around the town of Ossian, going on cruises and traveling to casinos.

She is survived by two children, Vickie (Lloyd “Butch”) Graft of Ossian and Dennis Confer of Bourbonnais, Illinois; a brother, Don “Jim” Smith of New Haven; along with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, Barry L. Confer; a sister, Frances Rush; and two brothers, Raymond Patten and Bob Smith.

Per Nancy’s wishes, there are no public services planned at this time. Burial will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the Ossian Conservation Club.

