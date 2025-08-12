M. Scott Gray was called to heaven on Aug. 7, 2025, to build bridges. He was born at Wells Community Hospital, in Bluffton on Jan. 15, 1965, to Marion G. Gray and Beryl “BJ” (Alford) Gray and grew up in Liberty Center. He made his home in rural Ossian the past 31 years. He was a graduate of Southern Wells High School Class of 1983, where he was a cadet teaching assistant for Mr. Hilliard Roush, served on student council, played drums in the marching band and was a member of the homecoming court. Scott played drums in a rock combo “Ridgeroad East.”

Scott was a 1990 honor graduate of Purdue University, West Lafayette with a degree in building construction and contracting management, where he attained a perfect 6.0 and was a member of the Sigma Lambda Chi National Honorary Scholastic Construction Society. He worked during the summer for Primco, Inc., and after graduating from Purdue, Scott worked alongside his uncle Jay Alford on the Bluffton Streetscape for Moellering Construction. While at Moellering, Scott was awarded the David Award for his excellent performance in his desire to learn and leadership skills.

Scott made his place of employment at Primco, Inc. for 30 years and supervised numerous bridge projects throughout Northern Indiana and worked alongside his dad, Marion Gray, to restore the Bluffton Bridge.

Scott was a former member of Sons of the American Legion Post 111, Elks Lodge 796 and Moose Lodge 242, all of Bluffton. He loved nature, his home, his cat “Izzy” and family and friends. He loved hanging out with friends at “The Little Red Barn” (Thanks Terry) and liked to stop by “The Hideaway” to see friends and listen to the bands. He liked all kinds of music and was especially fond of Joe Bonamossa! Scott fought a long, courageous battle with cancer and missed being able to visit those places.

Scott will be missed by all who knew and loved him, but most of all by his cat, Izzy; mom, BJ; dad, Marion; and a cousin Russell Alford, who considered Scott a brother. He will also be missed by his extended family, Kirtus, Tammy and Kaiden Slater; and his many cousins.

He was the best son any parent could ask for and certainly a son to be proud of. Scott was the “Wind beneath our wings.”

Marion and BJ give a special thanks to Lee Byerly, who was willing to help Scott and has kept the yard looking nice.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman L. and Loretta (Jump) Gray and Walter and Susie (Hutchings) Alford; great-grandmas, Lilah Gray and Laura Hutchings; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will take place at a future date.

Memorials may be made to Southern Wells Building Trades Program or Dorsey Moss Fund at Purdue and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.